Mamata to attend Hemant Soren’s oath-taking ceremony

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will attend Hemant Soren’s oath-taking ceremony in Ranchi on November 28.

Banerjee changed her day’s schedule after Soren called her on Monday for the second time. He had called Banerjee on Sunday inviting her to attend his swearing-in ceremony on November 28.

Banerjee, who maintains a good relationship with Soren, had told him on Sunday that she would not be able to attend the swearing-in ceremony in Ranchi because of her preoccupations.

Soren again on Monday called Banerjee who is an important leader of the India bloc at the national level.

However, Banerjee, on Monday, decided to attend Soren’s swearing-in ceremony after the latter persuaded her.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at around 3.30 pm on Thursday.

Banerjee will return to Kolkata the same day after attending the programme.

Banerjee on Thursday was also scheduled to hold an important meeting relating to the Bengal Global Business Summit which is likely to happen in February next year.

Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance won the Jharkhand polls on Saturday, securing 56 seats in the 81-member Assembly to retain power for the 2nd consecutive term.

In another development, Trinamool MP Kalyan Kalyan, on Monday, asked the Congress to “set aside its ego” and recognise his party supremo Mamata Banerjee as the leader of the India bloc.

Kalyan Banerjee also criticised Congress for its recent debacle in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.Kalyan Banerjee also emphasised the need for a “decisive” leadership to remove the Modi government at the Centre.