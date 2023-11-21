Mamata to address party leaders & functionaries on November 23

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Supremo Mamata Banerjee is expected to address party workers and leaders at Netaji Indoor Stadium on November 23 when she may lay down a political roadmap for the Lok Sabha elections next year.



All the party functionaries and the top leaders are waiting for the party supremo to deliver her lecture which may give a direction on how to take up preparations for the Parliamentary election.

The gathering may be used as a platform for strategising the next course of action for the party. The party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is also likely to address party workers. According to sources, Centre’s stepmotherly attitude in clearing the Bengal government’s dues may also find a place during the meeting.

The Trinamool Congress chief is likely to raise some issues based on which the party would be designing its election campaign.

Besides the Centre’s fund blockade for Bengal being a crucial issue on the agenda, another issue that is likely to be raised is the way the BJP-led Centre is allegedly misusing the Central probe agencies to harass Opposition party leaders. The Centre’s fund blockade has deprived lakhs of workers in the state who are yet to receive wages for the work they completed under the 100-day work scheme. The ruling party in Bengal during the Panchayat election campaign, stressed upon the non-clearance of funds by the Centre and it had seen great success in the

election result.

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek spearheaded the party’s protest movement against the Centre’s decision not to clear State’s dues in the national capital. He observed a “silent demonstration” at Raj Ghat in Delhi. He had conducted a two-hour sit-in agitation at Raj Ghat demanding that the BJP-led Central government release Bengal’s dues amounting to Rs 1.15 lakh crore. He was accompanied by at least 100 TMC leaders, including MPs and MLAs and deprived beneficiaries of various

welfare schemes.

It was learnt that representatives from the Panchayat, Panchayat Samiti, Zilla Parishad, municipalities have been asked to attend the meeting. All the councillors of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) have also been directed to take part in the mega event.