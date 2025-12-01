Mamata to address ‘mega rally’ in Cooch Behar on December 9

Cooch Behar: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to hold a major political rally at the historic Ras Mela Ground in Cooch Behar on December 9, prompting the district Trinamool Congress to intensify preparations. The rally is being viewed as politically significant, especially with the 2026 Assembly elections and the ongoing SIR-related issues looming large.

The district leadership has already begun groundwork. A series of preparatory meetings was held—first at the District Trinamool Congress office on Monday, followed by a larger strategy meeting at Rabindra Bhavan on Tuesday. The session saw the participation of all district MLAs, MPs, panchayat leaders, and grassroots workers. Party leaders emphasised that ensuring the Chief Minister’s rally is a massive success is their top priority.

District Trinamool Congress president Abhijit De Bhowmik said: “The Chief Minister will address a rally at Ras Mela Ground on December 9. To mobilise maximum public support, processions will be organised across all areas. After winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Chief Minister visited Cooch Behar once but offered prayers at the Madan Mohan Temple and left. We are eager to hear the message she delivers this time.”

The Trinamool Congress managed to secure only one Lok Sabha seat in North Bengal—Cooch Behar—making this rally particularly significant. This will be Banerjee’s first public meeting in the district since the last Lok Sabha elections.

With the 2026 Assembly polls approaching, the event is seen as an effort to strengthen the party’s organisational structure in Cooch Behar.

Sources suggest that the Chief Minister is expected to deliver clear directives to consolidate the party’s position ahead of the crucial electoral battle.