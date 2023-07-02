Mamata to address Birbhum rally virtually

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee will virtually address party workers in Birbhum on Monday.



Banerjee was slated to address the meeting at Dubrajpur in Birbhum on Monday physically, however, the injuries that she suffered during her campaign in North Bengal last week are preventing her to be present there physically.

State Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim will be in charge of the political meeting which is extremely significant with the panchayat elections scheduled on July 8.

Banerjee had first campaigned at Cooch Behar and then at Jalpaiguri. While returning from Jalpaiguri, her chopper had to make an emergency landing due to a sudden deterioration in weather conditions. The chopper landed with a jerk that led to injuries in Banerjee’s leg.

She was rushed to SSKM Hospital for treatment and underwent several medical tests to assess her injury.

It has been found that the Trinamool Congress supremo has sustained reasonable injuries in her knee and ligaments in the hip joint. Doctors had advised her to rest and she is presently undergoing physiotherapy on a regular basis at her residence.

Sources in the Trinamool Congress said that Banerjee will also address some other political meetings in online mode in the next few days before the Panchayat elections.

“The party workers are elated to hear that the chairperson will be addressing them. We are expecting a huge gathering,” Bolpur MLA Chandranath Sinha, who is also the minister in charge of the state MSME department, said.

Banerjee had addressed a political meeting virtually at Padrasayer in Bankura last month as her party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had to stop his Nabajowar campaign mid-way and depose before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Banerjee chipped in to ensure that there was no break in the two-month sustained Nabajowar programme initiated by Abhishek Banerjee.