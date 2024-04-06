Mamata: TMC will win in Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri & Alipurduar

Kolkata: Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday asserted her party will win in the three Lok Sabha seats — Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar which will go to polls on April 19.



Referring to the BJP, she also said that those who are defaming and depriving Bengal will be rejected by the people.

In her social media post Banerjee said: “I am confident that on April 19, the people of Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri & Alipurduar will bless the sons of the soil. Those defaming & depriving Bengal will be rejected.” Banerjee has been carrying out extensive election campaigns in North Bengal.

“...Our people are the biggest source of our strength & I will always be grateful for their affection. Seeing their determined faces in Alipurduar & Jalpaiguri, ready to roar for their rights, has filled me with the reassurance that the Jonogon stand firmly with us in the battle for Bengal,” Banerjee said in her Facebook post.

During her election rally in North Dinajpur’s Raiganj, Banerjee said that her administration’s proposal to construct 5,000 houses for storm-hit people in Jalpaiguri district, awaiting clearance from the EC and remarked: “But they are waiting for Modi babu to come and give his nod and only after that they will give clearance.”

Senior TMC leader Bratya Basu said that PM Modi did

not utter a single word about the devastation in North Bengal during his election rally. Basu also said that Modi may “shed crocodile tears” as he may raise the natural calamity issue during his scheduled election rally in North Bengal on Sunday.

While addressing the Raiganj rally on Saturday, Banerjee said: “I am just an ordinary person. State’s guarantee is Lakshmir Bhandar, old age pension. What is Modi’s guarantee?” she asked. She further stated: “Government’s job is to protect the country. This government at the Centre is selling off everything. What guarantee will they give?”

She again defended her decision not to introduce the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Bengal, stating that her government’s ‘Sasthya Sathi’ programme already provided healthcare facilities to nine crore people.

Banerjee highlighted various schemes introduced by her government, including Kanyashree, Sikshasree, agricultural produce insurance, and old-age pension.

She also said that propaganda has been going on following the Sandeshkhali incident. She said that her government has taken steps against land-related disputes.

She also slammed BJP candidate from Sandeshkhali Rekha Patra alleging that she is taking advantage of the state’s schemes and fighting for the BJP.