Mamata: ‘TMC will sweep 2026 Assembly elections with a two-third majority...’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, expressed her confidence that her party will sweep the Assembly polls in the state in 2026 with a two-third majority contesting alone.

Referring to the election results of Delhi and Haryana, Banerjee claimed in a meeting with her party MLAs in the state Assembly that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress have to take responsibility for the splitting of Opposition votes, resulting in BJPs winning in Delhi and Haryana, respectively.

Sources said Banerjee made it clear that the INDIA bloc has to fight unitedly to defeat the BJP. The AAP has bagged only 22 of the 70 seats in the Delhi elections with Congress unable to win a single seat.

An MLA, refusing to be named, said that Banerjee said that the Congress has not supported AAP in the Delhi elections while in Haryana AAP did not aid the Congress. Such division benefitted the BJP in their victory in both the polls. Had they contested unitedly results may have been different.

Banerjee reminded the legislators to be cautious of such vote-splitting and called for an understanding between anti-BJP parties. She maintained that Trinamool is strong enough to defeat the BJP by contesting the elections alone.

“The Congress hardly has any organisational strength in Bengal. There is no need for any joint fight here. We will fight alone in Bengal and hope to win with a two-thirds majority, forming the government for the fourth time in 2026,” Banerjee said according to a TMC MLA.

Her statement at the MLA meeting assumes significance in the backdrop of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari claiming that after BJP’s win in Delhi polls, it’s now Bengal’s turn.

Banerjee further alleged that the BJP will try to include names of people from other states in the voter list and asked the legislators to be alert of such activities. She instructed her MLAs to attend the Assembly session regularly.