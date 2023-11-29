Mamata threatens police action against Suvendu for ‘thief’ remark

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee has threatened police action against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari for allegedly calling her and her party’s national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, thieves outside the Assembly building.

Adhikari, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly, has been accused of using unparliamentary words against the TMC leaders who were protesting outside the Assembly at the Ambedkar statue against the Centre’s fund blockade for Bengal. Mamata was leading the protest and remained at the demonstration from 3.30-5 pm.

Adhikari, who has been suspended from attending the session, entered the Assembly compound and “verbally attacked” Mamata and Abhishek. TMC MLAs returned the favour by criticising Suvendu and his father Sisir Adhikari.

Referring to Adhikari’s remarks, Mamata Banerjee said: “They have come here to create nuisance after their meeting (Shah rally) flopped. They have no decency. I will inform the Speaker. I will take steps after talking to the police.”