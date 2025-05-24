Mamata thanks party delegation for visiting Poonch, Rajouri

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday thanked the five-member party delegation that visited the border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, which were recently affected by shelling from Pakistan. She said the visit reaffirmed the commitment of public representatives to stand with people during times of crisis. "In moments of crisis, what the people need most is the healing touch of compassion, and I am deeply grateful to our delegation for offering just that. It reaffirms our collective promise that as public representatives, we will always stand by the people in their hour of need," Banerjee posted on X. "I deeply appreciate the efforts of our five-member delegation who visited the border districts of Poonch and Rajouri, recently affected by cross-border shelling. They met grieving families, shared in their sorrow, and offered words of comfort and support during this time of immense pain," she added. The delegation also visited the Government Medical College in Rajouri to check on the injured and those undergoing treatment. They interacted with the attending doctors and conveyed deep appreciation for their service, Banerjee added.