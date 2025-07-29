Mamata tells officials: Don’t harass people in name of electoral roll updation

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday directed booth-level officers (BLOs), who assist the Election Commission in preparing and updating electoral rolls, to ensure that people are not harassed in the name of electoral roll revision and that genuine voters are not removed from the list.

Addressing an administrative meeting at Bolpur in Birbhum, Banerjee reminded BLOs that they function under the state government, except during the election period. “Sometimes it is observed that District Magistrates are assigning responsibilities to others who are negligent in their duties. About 1,000 BLOs were taken from Bengal to Delhi for training, but I had no knowledge of it. At least the District Magistrates should have informed me or the Chief Secretary,” she said.

Banerjee urged BLOs to ensure that no genuine voter’s name is deleted. “Remember, after the election is notified, you come under the purview of the Election Commission. But before and after that, you work for the state government. Don’t harass anyone unnecessarily,” she said.

“A person going out of state for work doesn’t mean their name should be deleted from the rolls,” she reasoned.

Banerjee stressed that any instructions from the Centre must be brought to the Chief Secretary’s notice. “You may also inform me. Don’t take decisions without informing us. This has never happened before. They may try to instill fear in you, but that doesn’t mean you work in secrecy. If you are that apprehensive, better stay home. You should always stand by the people,” she said.

She claimed to have received complaints against certain leaders in Birbhum. “These are the people involved in money laundering and then try to blame the ruling party. You are trying to balance things because they (BJP) are in power at the Centre. As long as I am here, this won’t be tolerated,” she said.

In the backdrop of the Centre allegedly stopping funds under the Jal Jeevan Mission, which aims to supply potable water to every rural household, Banerjee directed Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis to allocate 5 per cent of their funds to keep the project running. “MPs should contribute Rs 1 crore each and MLAs Rs 10 lakh each. Combined with the state’s share, the project can continue. The money should go to the PHE department through District Magistrates,” she ordered.

She suggested that funds from the Minority Affairs, Tribal Development and Backward Classes Welfare departments could also be diverted for the project. “Pipes have been laid in many areas, but there’s no water. Convergence of departments like Urban Development, Municipal Affairs, Irrigation and Waterways, and Panchayats and Rural Development can help resolve this.”

Banerjee said the state aims to supply drinking water to 1.75 crore rural households, with 98.49 lakh already covered. Since August 13, 2024, the state has not received Central funds for the scheme.