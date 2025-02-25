Mamata tells medical colleges to check medicine, saline expiry every 3 months

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday directed the principals and superintendents of all the medical colleges and hospitals to conduct stock-taking exercises every three months to check expiry dates of medicines and saline.

Banerjee was addressing a special gathering of both the junior and senior doctors at Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium where the senior officials of various medical colleges were also present. “Principals and superintendents should carry out stock-taking exercises in the hospitals every three months to make sure that there are no expired medicines,” it was said.

Incidentally, after a woman died in Midnapore Medical College, it was initially alleged that the Ringer Lactate (RL) saline which was administered to patients had expired but later on the RT saline was given clean-chit by the state drug control and research laboratory as no deficiency was found in the quality.

While addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister also urged the principals and superintendents of various medical colleges to ensure that the air-conditioning (AC) machines are working properly and the nursing hostels and ladies’ washrooms in the hospitals are in good shape.

“I would request the principals and superintendents of medical colleges to keep a tab if all the AC machines are working properly and they need to call the PWD if required.

It is to be looked after if there is any water leakage in the nursing hostels or if the women health staff are inconvenienced due to any washroom-related issues or if they have any grievances,”

Banerjee said.

She also told the doctors to raise their grievances, if any, with the principals. She said that they can also take up their grievances with the Chief Secretary (CS) or Health

Secretary (HS). The Chief Minister also advised the HS Narayan Swaroop Nigam to enhance cooperation between the officials of his department and to resolve the difference of opinions between the officials on any issue.

“I urge Nigam to ensure that there is no difference of opinion among the officials in his department. I have given you (Nigam) 8-10 IAS officers and doctors are also there. Please ensure better coordination. Many works have been done in the health sector. Some people tend to defame us for one or two small errors.

I was hurt when I heard that somebody at the Supreme Court said that gauzes are not available in Bengal’s hospitals,” Banerjee said.