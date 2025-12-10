Mamata ‘tears Centre’s MGNREGA note’, calls it ‘valueless’ & ‘insulting’

Siliguri: Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee warned on Tuesday: “If the BJP wins Bengal, the state will be destroyed. Our identity, language and culture will be wiped out. Their plan is to turn the entire state into a detention camp. Do not let this happen.”

Launching a scathing attack on the Centre, Banerjee accused them of withholding funds, pushing divisive politics and attempting to delete voters ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections in the guise of Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

From the stage at the Rash Mela Ground in Cooch Behar, the Chief Minister tore a copy of a document allegedly sent by the Centre regarding the resumption of MGNREGA work, calling it “valueless” and an attempt to impose “restrictive conditions” just months before the elections.

“We don’t want your mercy,” she said, asserting that her government’s Karmashree scheme had already generated over 104 crore man-days and provided job cards to 78 lakh people.

“Day before yesterday, we received a letter stating that, forced by a court order, from December 6, we must submit a quarterly labour budget. They have imposed a restrictive condition. Where is the time to show it? This is December, and the election is due in February. Then they said that training has to be provided. When will we train and when will we give them jobs? I say this piece of paper is valueless and insulting. We will come back to power. Under Karmashree, we are at present handing out 70 days of work. We will increase it to 75–80 days. We don’t want your mercy. That is why I tore up the note - I feel it is disrespectful and insulting,” justified the Chief Minister.

Banerjee claimed the Centre owes Bengal Rs 51,627 crore under MGNREGA alone, alleging that the funds were deliberately stopped, “out of jealousy and hatred”.

She said 59 lakh workers had not been paid by the Centre, forcing the state to disburse Rs 2,700 crore from the state coffer.

Turning to identity politics, she accused the BJP of insulting Bengal’s contribution to the freedom struggle.

“They called Khudiram a terrorist and vandalised Vidyasagar’s bust. Now they disrespect Bankim Chandra. Yesterday, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay was called ‘Bankim Da’ (read by the PM). The person who wrote the national song was disrespected. You should bow your head and ask for forgiveness from the people. Yet you won’t be forgiven, because you have disrespected the country’s history and freedom struggle,” retorted Banerjee.

Reiterating her opposition to the NRC, she said: “The SIR is front and NRC at the back (NRC is being implemented in the guise of SIR). We will not allow detention camps,” and urged people to appear for hearings with documents. Banerjee cited the case of Sunali Khatun, who she claimed was wrongfully pushed into Bangladesh along with her son by the BSF despite proper documents.

“We got her back from Bangladesh, and we will bring back the remaining four also,” she said, asking people not to fear the Central Forces.

Banerjee also accused the Centre of attempting to “divide minority votes” and interfering in state affairs.

“During elections, you speak of Rajbanshis, but after polls, people in Bengal receive NRC notices from Assam. No one needs to go to Assam to answer anyone. One state cannot interfere in the matters of another state. How can Assam send notices to the people of Bengal?” she declared.

She further urged party workers to assist citizens facing voter-list issues and assured that the state would contest each case legally and politically.

Banerjee stated that her government’s “Unnayoner Panchali,” a record of 14.5 years of development, would speak for itself in the upcoming election. “I win votes with your love, not with money,” she said.