Mamata takes SIR fight to SC, signals leadership before 2026 polls

Kolkata: Ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s appearance before the Supreme Court of India on Wednesday created history and has been projected by her party as a decisive political intervention that reinforces her image as a defender of Bengal’s interests and a mass leader challenging the BJP-led Centre.



Banerjee argued in person before the apex court in support of her plea against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state. She and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) have opposed the exercise, alleging it is being carried out in a hasty and unplanned manner. With this appearance, Banerjee became the first sitting Chief Minister to present arguments personally during a Supreme Court hearing.

Often seen taking political battles to the streets, Banerjee on Wednesday carried her fight to the courtroom, highlighting what she described as the harassment of Bengal’s voters during the SIR process. Political observers believe the move could give the Trinamool Congress an advantage as Banerjee prepares to seek a fourth term in office.

“Banerjee has taken an unprecedented step to signal her support for voters, particularly those whose names are allegedly being deleted from electoral rolls by the Election Commission of India,” a political observer said.

The TMC has repeatedly accused the Centre and the Bharatiya Janata Party of being “anti-Bengal”, citing issues ranging from electoral roll revisions to the alleged harassment of migrant workers in other states. In the apex court, Banerjee also invoked Bengali identity, alleging that Bengalis were being deliberately targeted ahead of elections.

Analysts said Banerjee’s courtroom intervention could also send a signal to leaders of the INDIA bloc that she remains the most prominent mass leader capable of taking on the BJP at the highest level. Several opposition leaders have earlier backed her leadership, including Akhilesh Yadav, who recently said she was best placed to challenge the BJP nationally. Banerjee’s courtroom appearance also recalled an earlier episode from her political life.

On July 9, 1996, while she was a Congress leader, Banerjee had argued as a lawyer at the Bankshall Court. At the time, the government had initiated two cases against 47 Congress workers over the July 21, 1993, incident.

Advocate Aloke Kumar Das was handling the cases, and Banerjee borrowed his gown to argue in court.