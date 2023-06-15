Mamata takes charge of Environment Department

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday took charge of the Environment department that was previously under senior minister Manas Ranjan Bhunia. The latter will, however, continue to hold the portfolio of Water Resources Investigation and Development.



An order was issued by the state government saying that the Chief Minister will look after the Environment department with which Banerjee will be holding nine portfolios, including the all-important Home Department, Hill Affairs, Minority Development, Land and Land Reforms etc.

Sabang MLA Bhunia was given the responsibility of the Environment department last year. He will still enjoy the portfolio of the Water Resources Investigation and Development department. Earlier, the Chief Minister had reshuffled her Cabinet from time to time; however, this move assumes significance as it comes just ahead of the Panchayat polls scheduled on July 8.

On earlier occasions, the ministers were sometimes removed as the ruling party wanted to utilise that particular person within the organisation.

There are speculations among a section that Bhunia was removed from the Environment department after several incidents of explosion took place in firecracker manufacturing units. Recently, explosions took place at firecracker manufacturing units in Budge Budge and Egra where many people died. The Chief Minister had expressed her concern over the incidents.

A section within the ruling Trinamool Congress said that Bhunia might be utilised more for strengthening the party’s organisation in various places.