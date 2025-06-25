Mamata: ‘Take diplomatically, peacefully initiatives to stop war-like situation’

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday urged the Centre to take the initiative both diplomatically and peacefully to stop the war-like situation prevailing at the current juncture while voicing her concerns over air and water pollution caused due to the ‘war’ that has broken out in many regions.

“War has broken out in many parts of the world. Such things cause air and water pollution. We have to take steps to stop this,” Banerjee said in the state Assembly while speaking in connection with the adoption of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Act 2024 in the state of Bengal.

Banerjee clarified that external affairs come under the Indian government and she cannot interfere in that domain.

“I am not authorised to speak on external affairs and diplomatic issues. Maybe they have (the Government of India) some problem. But, I feel that India should take the initiative both diplomatically and peacefully to stop the war-like situation prevailing at the current juncture. Let the world be peaceful and stop the bloodshed that is happening to human lives. This is my personal view as a concerned citizen of this world.” she said. Banerjee’s statement assumes significance in the backdrop of escalating conflicts in the Middle East as Iran and Israel exchanged hundreds of drones and missiles.

She alluded to India’s historic diplomatic legacy and said that in the past, India had led the Non-Aligned Movement and was the first country to recognise the PLO (Palestine Liberation Organisation).

“Arafat came to our country. When Rajiv Gandhi was the Prime Minister, he sent me and Anand Sharma to Angola. We helped there,” she maintained.

Referring to the chaos in the Assembly on Monday, Banerjee said: “Those who attacked marshals and vandalised microphones are now levelling charges. I have met the security personnel and heard what they went through.” She added: “The only thing that I should say is that people’s representatives should attend the Assembly and raise questions. I can say that, unlike many other Assemblies, Opposition members get more time to speak in the Bengal legislature.”