Mamata sustains forehead injury during return trip from Burdwan

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, sustained forehead injury while returning from Burdwan after attending a government distribution programme on Wednesday afternoon.Banerjee had reached the distribution programme in a helicopter but due to bad weather she had to return by road. “All of a sudden, a car appeared from nowhere in front of my car at a high speed. It could have dashed into my car and I could have died but my police driver slammed the brakes on time. The head hit the dashboard and subsequently bled. There was a concussion.

Now there is swelling on my forehead,” Banerjee told reporters later in the evening after meeting Governor C V Ananda Bose at Raj Bhavan. She asked the police to investigate the incident and said that law will take its own course. Sources said that after attending the distribution programme, Banerjee boarded the car from Goda Balir Math and sat beside the driver. While her car was about to take the main road another car appeared from nowhere in front of her car, forcing her driver

to hit the brakes.

Banerjee said that she could have sustained far more serious injuries if the window was closed. The window was open as Banerjee usually exchanged pleasantries with people at the roadside from her car. “The best wishes of the common people saved me. I had medicine but I am feeling cold and nauseous. I will go home and take some rest,” she said. In June last year, Banerjee had sustained severe leg injuries while deboarding a helicopter during a precautionary landing at Sevoke Road Army Aviation Base due to inclement weather.