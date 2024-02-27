Mamata: Stay in TMC only if you want to work for the people

Asking people to directly contact her through ‘Sarasari Mukhyomantri’ initiative in case they were deprived of any state government benefits, Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday, made it clear to the panchayat and municipality functionaries that they should remain in her party only if they are determined to do welfare of the people.

‘‘I will tell you all to work in unison with one another. You should remember that the people of the state are much more powerful and we are no match to them. We have all been elected by the people and if they do not cast their franchise in favour of you, you will have no relevance. I always believe in people’s power. If you share the same opinion, you stay with me. If you don’t, go for other political parties, be it CPM, BJP or the Congress. If you are with Trinamool Congress, you should never deprive the common people,” Banerjee said while addressing a government distribution programme at Purulia.