Mamata stands in solidarity with wrestlers’ movement

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday slammed the Centre in connection with the scuffle between Delhi Police and the wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar and said disrobing the honour of India’s daughters was shameful.



“Disrobing the honour of our daughters in this manner is utterly shameful. India stands by its daughters and I, as a human being, definitely stand by our wrestlers,” Banerjee tweeted.

Banerjee reiterated that law is equal for all and the ‘law of the ruler’ cannot hijack the dignity of the fighters. “Law is one for all. Law of the ruler can’t hijack the dignity of these fighters. You can assault them but can’t break their spirit. The fight is right and the fight will continue,” Banerjee tweeted in full solidarity with the wrestlers’ movement. She further warned that the nation will not forgive those who engineered the alleged assault on the wrestlers. “Don’t dare to hurt our wrestlers, the nation is watching their tears and the nation won’t forgive you. I urge our wrestlers to stay strong, I share all my strength with them,” she tweeted.

A few days back, Banerjee called on the nation to stand by the protesting wrestlers and demanded that the guilty be brought to book irrespective of their political affiliation.