Mamata spends time with kids on Children’s Day; Hemant Soren connects with CM

Darjeeling: During her sojourn in Darjeeling, on Thursday morning, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee received a call from Jharkhand Chief Minister and leader of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Hemant Soren. The two leaders, among other things, discussed Jharkhand elections.

Banerjee enquired about elections in Jharkhand. Soren remarked that things were going well.

He requested Mamata Banerjee for ‘star campaigners’ from Bengal, including Matinee idol and TMC Lok Sabha MP from Ghatal, Deepak Adhikari, known by his stage name Dev.

Film actor Dev is immensely popular and has a large fan following among the Bengali-speaking audience. Mamata Banerjee’s answer was affirmative.

The 2024 Jharkhand Legislative Assembly election is scheduled to be held in two phases from November 13 to November 20 to elect 81 MLAs. Incidentally, as per the 2011 census, 9.73 per cent of Jharkhand’s population (around 3213423 as per 2011 census) speak Bengali.

The brief telephonic chat is a clear indication that the brief spell of soured relations between the allies over release of water from dams in Jharkhand causing flood-like situation in Bengal in August, has been buried, feel political observers.

Meanwhile, during her walk in Darjeeling on Thursday, Bharati Tamang, widow of slain Gorkha leader Madan Tamang accompanied by her son Sanjyog met the Chief Minister on Birch Hill Road below the Richmond Government Guest House. Dubbing it as a ‘courtesy visit,’ Bharati Tamang stated that she confided to the Chief Minister, some problems that are plaguing her family, making her feel insecure.

Banerjee has assured her to look into it and even instructed the Superintendent of Police to extend help if required.

The Chief Minister’s day revolved around children in Darjeeling on Thursday on the occasion of Children’s Day.

She attended a Children’s Day programme at the Mall where children from Anganwadi and ICDS centres spent time with her.

She handed over toys and chocolates to them as shutter-happy parents clicked photographs.

On her way back from the Mall, she saw a child trip and fall. Banerjee rushed in to help the child and picked him up. She even coaxed the boy to stop crying and handed him chocolates.

At the Chowrasta, she stopped by a group of students strumming on their guitars and listened to their song.

She lauded the music and also handed over chocolates.

Ending her three-day tour of Darjeeling, the Chief Minister departed for Siliguri on Thursday afternoon. After spending the night at Uttar Kanya, the mini secretariat in Siliguri, the Chief Minister is scheduled to depart for Kolkata on Friday.

Later on social media, the Chief Minister posted: “Today, on Children’s Day, we celebrate the innocence, creativity, and boundless energy of our young minds. Children are the architects of our future and it is our collective responsibility to nurture their dreams. Initiatives like Kanyashree, Sabooj Sathi, Aikyashree, Shikshashree, Medhashree are my way of saying that I believe in you, that I will always stand by you. As your beloved didi, my dream is for each of you to grow up in a Bengal where you feel loved.”