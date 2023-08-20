Mamata speaks to father of girl student who died in Visakhapatnam

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Sunday, spoke with the father of the student who died allegedly under mysterious circumstances at her college hostel in Visakhapatnam in mid-July, assuring him that the state government will investigate the matter.



On Sunday afternoon, state Cabinet minister, Aroop Biswas, reached the residence of the deceased student, Riti Saha, at Ranikuthi, Tollygunge.

He spoke to the father, Sukdev Saha and expressed condolences on behalf of the Chief Minister. Later, Mamata too spoke with the father over the phone and directed her Cabinet minister to take necessary action and register a case at the local police station.

Sukdev said: “Chief Minister assured me of all sorts of assistance. She also said that if needed a team from the state will visit the spot of the incident. She also asked me to hand over a written complaint to Biswas.”

Aroop said: “Our government will investigate. If necessary, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) will take charge of the investigation. The chief minister, as well as our government, will always stand by the family.” Riti (16) was admitted to a college in Visakhapatnam. It was learnt from reports that on the night of July 14, her father was initially informed by an official of the institute that Riti died after falling from the fourth-floor terrace of her hostel.He received this call around 11 pm but soon after, correcting this information the hostel warden is learnt to have informed the father that she fell from the third-floor staircase.

Alleging that her death was not accidental and there may have been foul play, the parents have decided to move Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking an enquiry into her death.