Mamata slated to travel to London on March 21

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is slated to travel to London accepting the invitation of Oxford University. According to Nabanna sources, Banerjee will be travelling to London via Dubai on March 21. She is likely to hold a meeting with industrialists during her foreign tour pitching investment for Bengal.

“The Chief Minister is scheduled to deliver a lecture at Oxford University where she may talk about the social security schemes of her government and highlight the culture and rich history of Bengal. Students from London School of Economics have expressed their desire to meet her,” said a senior Nabanna official on conditions of anonymity.

In London, Banerjee is likely to hold meetings with industrialists and representatives from foreign chambers and inform them about the industrial prospects, development in information technology, tourism and green energy in the state, pitching for investment. A team of industrialists from the state will accompany Banerjee on her trip.

Banerjee is scheduled to return to Kolkata on March 29.

In the 8th edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) held on February 5 and 6, Bengal received investment proposals worth over Rs 4.40 lakh crore and a total of 212 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and letters of intent were signed across various sectors, reflecting the state’s robust investment climate.

In September 2023, Banerjee visited Spain and held meetings with industrialists in Dubai during her return journey.

However in 2021, the Centre did not grant her permission to travel to Rome to attend a global peace conference. The Centre had reasoned that the event was “not commensurate at the level of a chief minister”.