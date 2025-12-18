Mamata slams Centre over G RAM G bill, says Bengal's job scheme will be renamed after Gandhi

Kolkata: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said her government would rename its rural job guarantee programme after Mahatma Gandhi, slamming the BJP-led government at the Centre for seeking to replace the 20-year-old MNREGA with the VB-G RAM G scheme. Speaking at a business and industry conclave here, Banerjee said if some political parties "failed to show respect to our national icons, we will do it", without directly naming the BJP. Her announcement came as the Lok Sabha passed the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee For Rozgar And Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill that seeks to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 (MGNREGA). "I feel ashamed that they have decided to remove Mahatma Gandhi's name from the NREGA programme, because I too belong to this country. We are now forgetting even the Father of the Nation," Banerjee said at the Dhana Dhanya auditorium, addressing the business meet. "We will now rename the Karmashree scheme of our state after Mahatma Gandhi," she added.

Under the 'Karmashree' scheme, the government claims to provide up to 75 days of work to beneficiaries, despite what Banerjee described as the Centre blocking funds under the MGNREGS. The CM said the state aims to increase the number of workdays under 'Karmashree' to 100 in the future. "We have already created lots of workdays under 'Karmashree', which we are running with our own resources. Even if central funds are stopped, we will ensure people get work. We are not beggars," she said.