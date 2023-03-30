Mamata sings from sit-in stage, bonds with youth wing members

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee was seen in a jovial mood as she showcased her singing skills on the concluding day of her two-day sit-in demonstration on Red Road in front of the BR Ambedkar Statue. On Thursday morning, she took part in a chorus in which several other Trinamool Congress leaders were also part of.



While taking part in the sit-in dharna in Kolkata against the Centre’s alleged discriminatory behaviour towards Bengal, Banerjee was seen singing Ebar Tor Mora Gange, a song by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, along with other leaders. Banerjee read the newspaper in the morning on the stage and also sang songs with the youngsters of the Trinamool Congress’ youth wing. It was decided that the youth wing will form a band named as ‘Joyee’, said Banerjee. Alongside the party workers, there were curious onlookers who thronged at the demonstration stage to have a glimpse of Banerjee. The demonstration concluded at around 7 pm on Thursday.

In another development, television actor Sourav Banerjee, son-in-law of Tarun Kumar, younger brother of Uttar Kumar joined Trinamool Congress at the sit-in dharna. Banerjee said: “We respect Mahayanak Uttam Kumar. I have connections with his family. It is a respectable family. The body of Uttam Kumar was not allowed to be kept at Rabindra Sadan. We look at things from a humanitarian point of view. We did not see Uttam Kumar but we heard how he was disrespected.”

Sourav said: “Banerjee knows me from my childhood. She has great affection for me. Politics is not important here. The way she has been working for the state, I felt the need to stand by her side.”