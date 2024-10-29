Mamata shares World Bank recognition of Bengal’s effort to streamline border trade

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared the World Bank’s recognition of Bengal’s efforts to streamline border trade through Petrapole checkpost in the backdrop of Union Home minister Amit Shah inaugurating the newly-constructed passenger terminal and a cargo gate at the land port at Petrapole (India)-Benapole (Bangladesh) border in Bengal’s North 24-Parganas on Sunday.

“While some excitement on the Petrapole border check post is seen today, fact is: West Bengal Govt’s Suvidha Vehicle Facilitation System at the Land Port has transformed Indo-Bangladesh border trade, reducing delays from 45 days to zero and benefitting more than 8 lakh vehicles! Recognised by GOI for e-Governance excellence, and praised by World Bank & stakeholders, our Bengal Government initiative has been the true game- changer in the bi- country cross- border trade,” Banerjee posted on her X handle.

She further shared a video featuring Cecile Fruman, World Bank’s director of regional integration and engagement for South Asia, who praised the success of the state’s initiative and its potential to be replicated across Integrated Check Points (ICPs) in India and South Asia.

“Additionally, the Yatri Suvidha initiative at the passenger terminal at Petrapole has streamlined entry for about 1 lakh travellers, tackling long queues and enhancing their experience. Proud moment for efficient, citizen-friendly governance! #WestBengal #EaseOfDoingBusiness #eGovernance,” Banerjee posted.

In the video, Fruman said: “I had the extreme pleasure of visiting Petrapole in March 2023, where I witnessed the new e-Suvidha program first-hand and saw the significant benefits it brings to regional trade.

Previously, trucks had to wait over 40 days to enter the Integrated Check Points, followed by another 110 hours to clear, but now this has been reduced to just 14 hours.”