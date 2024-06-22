Mamata shares heartfelt composition on World Music Day

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the occasion of World Music Day on Friday shared with the people a song that she had written and composed.



Like other music lovers, Banerjee celebrated the universal language of music.

In a post on X Banerjee said: “Today, on this World Music Day, I join billions of music lovers all across the world to celebrate the universal language of Music. I have always believed, Music has no geographical boundaries.

It remains in our hearts for time immemorial and the Melody of Music embodies peace, love and harmony.” Recounting how she can relate to the spirit and soul of Bengal each time she takes up her pen to write or compose any piece of literature, Banerjee said on her X handle: “When I write songs and compose music, I relate myself to the eternal soul of Bengal which finds it’s most beautiful expression in music. As I composed in a song of mine: Tinkling, you don’t even know where you are You are a thunderbolt in the fiery harp of your tune I love music A storm between the tunes Play the fire harp….With your smile Swing your harp in the net of dreams May the fragrance wake up to your tune and rhythm To the rhythm of your harp I forget all the sorrows I think I am alive You are alive too? That is the spell of survival Let music be the instrument of life.”

Banerjee also stated that Babul Supriyo had sung this song.