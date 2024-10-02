Mamata sets festive tone for Puja with ‘chokhhu daan’ on her social media page

Kolkata: Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee has changed her Facebook cover photo where she was seen in a painted photo drawing the third eye of Goddess Durga.

Banerjee by changing her cover ahead of Mahalaya set the spirit of Durga Puja celebrations in Bengal.

In the painted picture set as her cover photo, Banerjee was seen doing “Chokhhu Dan” to the Goddess Durga as some other women were seen merrimaking and enjoying “Sindur Khela”. One is beating “Dhak” while the other is dancing with a “Dhunuchi” on his mouth.

The profile picture of Banerjee is a painted image and not a photographed one.

Banerjee, who has a penchant for the fine arts, is often seen giving final touches to the eyes of Goddess Durga as she paints them at various Puja pandals every year.

She starts doing “Chokhhu Dan” on the day of Mahalaya. The Bengali community believes Mahalaya marks the moment Goddess Durga begins her journey to Earth, from her celestial abode in Mount Kailash.

The most important and exciting aspect of sculpting the Goddess is decorating her eyes.

There is a special ritual associated with it, called ‘Chokkhu Daan’ — ‘chokkhu’ refers to ‘eyes’ and ‘daan’ means ‘offering’. It means offering eyes to the idol of Goddess Durga, with which she will be able to see all her devotees and understand their pain and piety.