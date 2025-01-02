Mamata sets 6-month deadline for policy framing to penalise govt land encroachers

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed zero tolerance against further encroachment of government land and has set a six-month deadline for conceiving a policy for imposing penalty on existing encroachers.

She directed for framing a rational penalty amount by June 2025. Such an amount will be levied upon existing encroachers. “They will not be able to pay as per the current market rate. There may be three slabs. The penalty can be 100 per cent for buildings used for commercial purposes. In the case of residential buildings, there should be concessions for the common people. This will also accord legality as these encroachers do not have any document,” Banerjee said.

She directed for the constitution of a committee in this regard headed by state Home Secretary Nandini Chakraborty with IAS, IPS, WBCS and WBPS officers. If any retired officer is found to be involved in any irregularity regarding handing over of government lands, action will be taken.

“Any further government land should not be encroached upon. I will take strong action against the concerned IC or SP of the district if there is further encroachment. The BDOs will also face action. The role of the district magistrates will also be under scanner. If any minister or councillor, irrespective of any political party, thinks that he will allocate government land for own benefit, I will not spare them. Law should be the same for everyone,” said Banerjee.She said the poor people residing on such land should not be blamed but those that did constructions or accorded permission for the same should be held responsible and blacklisted.

“There should be a policy concerning the encroachers. We have come across cases where people from outside the state constructed flats on government lands here and have returned to their home addresses. These people should be brought to book by the police. You can also consider attaching such properties in the way it is done by ED (Enforcement Directorate). Who gave mutation or building plans for these flats? Their role should be investigated by the state police and action will be taken,” Banerjee said.

Banerjee further ordered an enquiry by the state Cooperative department into unaccounted cash in some state cooperative banks. “Any such unaccounted cash should be recovered and diverted to the state treasury. During demonetisation, several fake accounts were opened.

We are not sure whether these account holders are still living or dead. Make physical verification and complete the work by February,” she said, directing the district magistrates too to monitor this work.