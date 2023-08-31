Mamata set to visit Spain and Dubai in September to seek investments

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to go on a 10-day visit to Dubai and Spain in September this year to attract foreign investment after the state government received clearance from the Centre.



Sources said she will first go to Dubai and then to Spain. The state government had sought permission from the External Affairs Ministry which was granted.

She is likely to meet non-resident industrialists in both countries.

In 2021, Banerjee was not permitted by the Centre to visit Rome and Berlin. The Ministry of External Affairs did not give her permission during that time.

It was learnt that the Bengal CM may be touring both countries between September 13 and 23. The Ministry of External Affairs has given clearance to CM’s foreign trip. The Chief Minister will also hold a meeting with the Chamber of Commerce and Industrialists in both countries.

The top brass of the state may present before the industrialists the current industry-friendly environment in Bengal and also express the state’s willingness to provide land and other facilities to foreign industrialists.

The state has the World Bengal Trade Industry Conference in November this year. The Chief Minister therefore wants to attract

more investment for industries in Bengal.

Incidentally, the MSME sector is all set to employ over 41 lakh people in the next few years. Banerjee earlier this year had announced a major investment by Tata Hitachi which is shutting down its unit at Jamshedpur and is shifting to Kharagpur in West Midnapore.