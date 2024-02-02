Mamata set to take part in the ‘One Nation One Election’ meeting in Delhi on February 6

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee is going to Delhi on February 5 to attend a meeting called by One Nation, One Election committee scheduled the next day.



Banerjee generally visits Delhi when Parliament is in session but this meeting has been called by One Nation, One Election Committee that is headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind. The meeting is scheduled to take suggestions from all

political parties.

While taking part in the sit-in demonstration on Red road, Banerjee on Friday said: “I am flying for Delhi in the evening of February 5. At around 2 pm on February 6, I will be taking part in a meeting called by an expert committee regarding One Nation, One Election. I will be returning to the city in the evening by the same day. They have sought my suggestion in this regard.”

Earlier in the month, Banerjee had written a strongly worded letter to the One Nation, One Election Committee, stating that she disagreed with the idea. Calling simultaneous pools a “step towards Presidentialism”, she questioned the idea of ‘one nation’. “What is ‘One Nation’ in this context? While I understand the meaning of one nation in a historical-political-cultural sense, I do not understand the exact constitutional and structural implication of the term in the instant case. Does the Indian Constitution follow the concept of ‘One Nation, One Government’? I am afraid it does not,” she had written.