Mamata sends Min to aid ailing composer Suprakash Chaki

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday sent her Cabinet colleague Indranil Sen to the house of veteran composer and lyricist Suprakash Chaki to take stock of his health condition and also to extend help to the family which is in financial trouble.

As soon as Banerjee heard about Chaki’s ill health and the financial distress of the family, she asked Sen to visit the house of the ailing composer and extend the state government’s support.

Besides the state government’s assistance, Sen from his own savings has handed over Rs 1 lakh to Chaki. He also said that he would perform in order to collect funds for the veteran composer.

As a singer, Sen also expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Banerjee for extending her support to a veteran artist.

Chaki also expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister saying that he will always remember the humanitarian approach of the Chief Minister.

Chaki has been suffering from age-related ailments. Local MLA Lovely Maitra, Chairman of Rajpur Sonarpur Municipality Pallab Das also accompanied Sen.