Mamata sends flowers & sweets to LK Advani on his birthday

Kolkata: Veteran BJP leader LK Advani, one of the architects behind the party’s rise to national prominence, celebrated his 97th birthday on Friday and in a rare show of political grace—something much needed in today’s political climate—Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee setting an example, sent flowers and sweets to him, offering a gesture of respect that highlighted the true spirit of political courtesy.

At a time when the BJP and her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), are locked in fierce political battles over numerous issues in Bengal, Mamata Banerjee rose above the fray, extending heartfelt wishes to one of the BJP’s most seasoned leaders. Advani, born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi (now in Pakistan), is one of the co-founders and a senior leader of the BJP.

He was the last Deputy Prime Minister from 2002 to 2004 under the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

He was also the minister of Home Affairs from 1998 to 2004.

Advani joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1942 and later became a founding member of the BJP. His tenure as the BJP national president

from 1986 to 1990, 1993 to 1998 and 2004 to 2005 marked him as the party’s longest-serving president since its inception in 1980.

Banerjee was once a coalition partner of the NDA government when Vajpayee was the Prime Minister.

PM Modi also joined in the celebrations on Friday, extending birthday greetings to Advani and praising his invaluable contributions to the country and the BJP.