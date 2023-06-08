Mamata sends Bengal’s top varieties of mangoes to PM Modi & President

Kolkata: Continuing the tradition, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sent top varieties of the state’s mangoes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu.



Banerjee, since becoming the Chief Minister of Bengal for the first time in 2011 has been sending the state’s famous mangoes to New Delhi. The tradition continued this year too.

Mangoes have also been sent to Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud.

“The mangoes were sent in decorative boxes. The boxes contain Himsagar, Fazli, Langra and Laxman Bhog varieties of mangoes,” a senior Nabanna official said.

Despite differences in political ideology, Banerjee who is the chairperson of Trinamool Congress is known for her political courtesy. “The Centre has not allocated Bengal’s dues for 100 days work, rural housing, rural roads and Banerjee in the recent past has been vocal against such step-motherly attitude towards the state. However, her political courtesy has always been over such differences and this time too it has not been an exception,” a senior Trinamool leader said.

In 2019, ahead of the Durga Puja in Bengal. Banerjee had sent kurta-pyjama and sweets for the Prime Minister. Modi in an interview had mentioned that Didi (Mamata Banerjee) had sent him sweets from Bengal which he is crazy about.

According to sources, Banerjee sends mangoes to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina every year and this year the seasonal fruit has already been sent to Hasina.