Mamata seeks stern action against terrorists

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, condemned the terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam and demanded stringent action against the terrorists while the bodies of the deceased residents of the state reached the airport in the evening.

A total of 26 persons, including three from Bengal, were killed in the attack on Tuesday.

“Terrorists are criminals and they do not belong to any religion or country. There is no scope for mercy for them. We want stringent action against them,” said Banerjee. She added that during the Cabinet meeting at Nabanna on Wednesday afternoon, the matter was condemned and a resolution was passed.

Banerjee assured full support for the family members of the deceased. Three persons from Bengal who died are Bitan Adhikari of Baishnabghata, Samir Guha of Sakher Bazar in Kolkata and Manish Ranjan of Jhalda in Purulia district.

Banerjee spoke with the family members of Adhikari and Guha and assured them of full support. She also phoned the family members of deceased intelligence branch officer Manish Ranjan Mishra but they couldn’t pick up the phone due to unknown reasons.

Minister in Charge of state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department and Mayor of Kolkata, Firhad Hakim visited the families of Samir Guha at Jagat Mukerjee Road in Behala and Bitan Adhikari’s at Kalipada Mukerjee Road at Sakherbazar, Behala.

The state government had made all arrangements for bringing the coffins of the deceased and the family members of the victim’s back home from New Delhi.

The coffins of Guha and Adhikari reached the city airport at around 7.30 pm following which the bodies were sent to their respective residences in hearse vans through a green corridor.

Firhad Hakim, along with Sports and Youth Affairs minister Aroop Biswas were present at the city airport to supervise the process.

The coffin of Manish Ranjan will be taken to his Purulia residence via road through Ranchi.

When asked about the nature of the attack, Banerjee said: “The operation took a long time, as I have heard. There was an Army presence there. The border area is very sensitive. However, we will not go into any details as of now. We want strong action against those involved in the attack,” she added.

The Chief Minister further informed that 26 tourists are stranded in Kashmir due to subsidence. “We have collected information and they are all safe. We are keeping in touch,” she maintained.