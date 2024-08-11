Mamata seeks Odisha CM’s intervention in migrant labourer ‘torture’ issue

Kolkata: Amidst allegations of migrant labourers from Bengal, working in Odisha, being subjected to torture, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday called up her Odisha counterpart Mohan Charan Majhi and sought his intervention on the matter.



Sources said a section of migrant labourers working in Odisha were allegedly assaulted and tortured by locals under the suspicion that they are Bangladeshis.

Nabanna sources said the state government is eager to bring back these migrant workers to Bengal and that Banerjee has sought cooperation from Majhi for the same. She has also assured them of employment here. It is learnt that Majhi has assured that such incidents will not take place further.

Workers who went to Odisha from Malda, West Midnapore and Birbhum are among those allegedly subjected to such torture. Such incidents came to light from various parts of Odisha such as Alugadi, Panpada, Sikharchandi etc.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneshwar has issued alerts regarding such cases with around 50 odd complaints being lodged in different police stations. Instructions were given to all police stations for immediate intervention in case of any such complaints. He has appealed to all citizens to abide by law and not take it in their hands.

A viral video on social media (which has not been verified by this newspaper) purportedly showed some people demanding Aadhaar cards from a person on a bicycle selling articles made of plastic. He was beaten up for failing to furnish the same.

The Parijayee Shramik Aikya Mancha has brought this matter before the notice of the West Bengal Migrant Workers Welfare Board. “It is the constitutional right of these workers to work in any part of the country as per their wish. It is unfortunate that somebody who talks in Bengali is being branded a Bangladeshi. I have raised this matter earlier in the Parliament too. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has herself intervened in this matter,” said Samirul Islam, chairman of West Bengal Migrant Workers Welfare Board who is a member of Rajya Sabha from Bengal. A helpline number 1800103009 was rolled out where migrant workers from any part of the state can call and seek assistance. In March, there were reports of similar incidents from Bhadrak in Odisha when in the backdrop of CAA ,20 odd migrant workers from Bengal ‘s Murshidabad were allegedly beaten up under the suspicion of being Bangladeshi.