Mamata seeks BSF’s 50-km jurisdiction rollback before borderland handover

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said her government had no objection to providing land for border fencing but maintained that the Centre should first complete the pending work on the plots provided to various agencies, and roll back its “arbitrary” decision to expand the BSF’s jurisdiction in the state from 15 km to 50 km before seeking additional land.



Speaking during discussions on the Governor’s address in state Assembly, Banerjee said: “Land will not be a problem. You will get land. But first, change the arbitrary rule of increasing the BSF’s jurisdiction from 15 km to 50 km.”

She said Central agencies have stopped sharing inter-state entry details with Bengal.

“Earlier, whenever someone entered from outside, the Railways, Aviation and Customs used to share the information with the state, and we passed it on to the police. Why has this not been done for the last few years? I have repeatedly raised this issue before the Union Home minister, but nothing has changed. Now only land issues at the border are being raised,” she said.

“Tell us how much work has been completed. We had given land to the BSF as well. Finish the work first, then we will give more land,” she said.

Banerjee’s remarks came after Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari raised the issue of infiltration in the Assembly, alleging that demographic changes were taking place due to illegal immigration.

Responding to the allegations, Banerjee questioned the BJP’s claims on infiltration and the presence of Rohingyas. “Have you found even one Rohingya? Elections were held in 2024 using this voter list. If there was such a problem, then ask the Prime Minister to resign,” she said, accusing the Centre of surveillance while speaking on national security.

“The only thing that has entered the minds of the Opposition is the word ‘infiltrator’. There is nothing else in their heads. Why are Bengalis being targeted in other states? Beatings, harassment and murders are taking place. This oppression is happening everywhere—in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Rajasthan and Gujarat. Why are you keeping mum when Bengalis are being persecuted? Why don’t you protest?” she asked.

Banerjee further claimed that her party not only wins in court but also in elections. “We are raising our voice for people’s gain and you are doing it for political gain,” she added.