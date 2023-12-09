Mamata seeks appointment with PM, to ‘leave for Delhi on December 17’

Darjeeling: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she would be leaving for Delhi on December 17 and has sought an appointment with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She wants to meet the Prime Minister to ask him to release funds, including MGNREGA (100 day work) dues.



The Chief Minister is currently on a tour of North Bengal districts. On her way to Alipurduar from Kurseong on Saturday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, talking to media persons at the Bagdogra Airport, stated: “I will leave for Delhi along with a few MPs. We have written a letter seeking appointment for the Prime Minister for either December 18, 19 or 20.”

She stated that the Centre has stopped their share of funds for health, Banglar Ghar (housing scheme), Gramin Rasta (rural road scheme).

“They are not giving their share of funds. Yet we have not discontinued any welfare and development schemes. They are not even paying MGNREGA dues that run into rupees one lakh fifteen thousand of crores.”

The Chief Minister flew by helicopter to Hashimara and then onto Alipurduar. She landed at the helipad constructed at the Parade Ground.

From the Alipurduar Circuit House, where she will be staying, the Chief Minister visited different government departments. She also paid a visit to the District Collectorate ‘Dooars Kanya’ and the District Court.

“Around 23,000 benefits under government schemes were distributed in the Hills on Saturday. In Alipurduar, I went around and I have asked the District Magistrate to maintain the road in front of the University. Many students use this road. Alipurduar is a new district and upkeep of the roads has to be ensured,” stated the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister will attend a government distribution programme at the Parade Ground in Alipurduar on Sunday.

On Monday, she will be attending a similar programme in Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri district. In Alipurduar and Dhupguri, the Chief Minister will distribute Pattas (land ownership documents) to tea garden workers.

After the programme, she will depart for Uttarkanya in Siliguri where she will stay for the night. On Tuesday, she will attend a government programme, after which she will leave for Kolkata.