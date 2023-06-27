Mamata scheduled to hold rally in Birbhum on July 3

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to hold a political meeting in Birbhum district ahead of the Panchayat polls scheduled to be held on July 8.



Party sources said that the chairperson is likely to conduct the political meeting at Birbhum on July 3.

Banerjee on her way to Kolkata from North Bengal on Tuesday, where she held a couple of rallies, sustained injuries while deboarding her helicopter after it made an emergency landing due to inclement weather.

During the campaigning for the 2021 Assembly elections, she sustained injuries while campaigning but continued with her schedule in a wheelchair.

Meanwhile, top-rung leaders of the party are learnt to have already intimated the TMC workers in Birbhum to prepare the venue for the meeting on Monday.

Mamata is likely to hold the meeting either at Khairasol or Dubrajpur. Chances are high that she may choose to hold the event at Dubrajpur, a constituency that was bagged by the BJP in the Assembly elections.

Birbhum is said to be crucial for the TMC but the main architect who ensures victory for the party from the district is presently absent. Anubrata Mondal was hauled away by the officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the cattle smuggling case in Bengal.

He is now lodged in Tihar Jail. Recently, Anubrata’s daughter, Sukanya Mondal, too was arrested and put away in the same prison.

However, recognising the efforts of Mondal that has won TMC several elections, Banerjee did not remove him from the district president post and instead took the responsibility of looking after the district upon her. Party sources said that since Mamata has decided to conduct the political meeting at Birbhum, the scheduled meeting of Abhishek Banerjee in Birbhum on June 30 has been cancelled for now.

But it was pointed out that in case she is unable to hold her meeting there because of her injuries, Abhishek may go on her behalf.