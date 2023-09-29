Mamata says past injuries continue to dog her, but she doesn’t let pain affect work

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the various injuries she has received during her long political career of protests often surface, but she never allows “the pain to come in the way of work”.



Banerjee, who was addressing the ‘TV9 Bangla Nakshatra Samman’ virtually here on Wednesday, said the recipients of the award have made the state proud with their achievements.

“I withstood many physical injuries in 34 years of political life during which I was attacked many a time. These wounds often create problems as the pain revives. But I never let the pain come in the way of my work,” she said in a telephonic interview to the news channel.

The Chief Minister has been advised to take rest for 10 days by doctors after various old injuries caused her problems during her recent two-nation official tour.

Eminent personalities, including painter Jogen Choudhury, writer Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay, poet Joy Goswami, classical vocalist Ajay Chakraborty, elocutionists Jagannath Basu and Urmimala Basu, magician PC Sorcar Junior and NASA scientist Amitava Ghosh, were bestowed with the ‘Nakshatra Samman’ for their contribution in respective fields.

The celebrated 70-year-old poet, Goswami, revealed that he still hunts for the right words and expressions every time he writes despite having started as early as 11.

Scientist Ghosh said the recent Chandrayaan-3 success has enhanced the country’s standing, and most members of the global scientific community were happy with the work done by their Indian colleagues as this would help India move towards more missions to different planets, including the Venus. The world is now on the cusp of an EV revolution, and in 10 years, electric vehicles will be everywhere,

he said. With agency inputs