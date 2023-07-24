Mamata says Oppn may engineer incidents to create unrest in Bengal

Kolkata: A day when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday advised her Cabinet ministers to stay alert as the Opposition may try to create disturbance in the state to counter the video that had surfaced on social video platforms, showing two women being paraded naked by dozens of men in Manipur, Trinamool Congress announced bringing in a motion in the state Assembly condemning the Manipur episode.



According to Nabanna sources, Banerjee after chairing the Cabinet meeting at the state secretariat referred to the Malda incident and warned her ministers that incidents similar to what happened in Malda may be engineered by the Opposition in other places in Bengal to create unrest.

She informed that the police are investigating the Malda case and have already got some important leads.

Banerjee also directed her ministers to be alert with the festival of Muharram and Raksha Bandhan to be observed in the next few days.

The police have arrested five people, including three women, for their alleged involvement in the incident of beating up two women in the market of Pakuahat under Bamangola police station in Malda on July 18. A purported video emerged on social media platforms showing these two women being beaten and paraded half-naked in the district.

Interestingly, the Malda video surfaced a few days after the video of Manipur’s Kangpokpi that emerged on July 19 showing two women being paraded naked in the area on May 4, a day after violence had broken out in the northeastern state.

State Parliamentary Affairs minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay said on Monday that a resolution would be brought in the Assembly over Manipur. The date for discussion will be decided on Wednesday, July 26.

“We are shocked and heartbroken at what happened in Manipur. More than 80 days have passed and the Manipur situation is still volatile. Kids are not getting food to eat. Women are being paraded naked. This is not our culture. The role of the central government is shameful,“ Chattopadhyay said.

He slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging a lack of proactiveness on his part about Manipur.

“The Prime Minister tells a lot of things about our country during his visit to foreign countries. However, regarding the Manipur incident, he has given a short speech of only two and a half minutes. There is a double engine (BJP) government in Manipur. When will the Manipur situation become peaceful?“ he questioned.

Reacting to TMC bringing in a resolution on Manipur, BJP Chief Whip in the Assembly Manoj Tigga said that they will be taking a stand on the matter in a meeting of all their MLAs at the assembly on Tuesday.

However, the Opposition BJP, which has been boycotting the all-party meetings and meetings of the business advisory committee for the last few sessions, said they would oppose any such discussion on Manipur in the Assembly.

The Monsoon session of the state Assembly is likely to continue for two weeks.