Mamata says officers won’t lose jobs, questions due process

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the seven state officials suspended by the Election Commission of India (ECI) would not lose their jobs but would be kept away from election-related duties.

She reiterated that the officers would continue to serve in other administrative roles in their respective districts.

In separate communications to the state Chief Secretary on Monday, the Commission directed that all seven officers, who were functioning as Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), be placed under suspension with immediate effect and that disciplinary proceedings be initiated against them. Speaking at a Press conference at Nabanna, Banerjee alleged that the officials were not given an opportunity to defend themselves before the apex poll body initiated action.

She assured that the state government stands by the officers and said their promotions may even be considered if necessary. Questioning the basis of the suspension, Banerjee asked whether the AEROs had been informed about the specific mistakes they were accused of committing.

“If any wrongdoing had occurred, the state government could have been informed. We have complied with the Commission’s directive out of courtesy, but the officials were punished without being given a chance to defend themselves,” she said, adding that she personally knows some of the officers and that they have worked tirelessly. Referring to standard disciplinary procedures, the Chief Minister said that in both party and administrative systems, suspension is usually preceded by a show-cause notice and review before any decision is taken. “Here, the decision was taken without an investigation,” she claimed.

Meanwhile, the Paschimbanga Rajya Sarkari Karmachari Federation condemned the Commission’s action, alleging that it was taken at the behest of the BJP. Federation chairman Manas Bhunia said the suspension order did not specify the duration of the suspension. “Can the EC suspend a government officer for a long time, forever or till death? Can they do this without clarifying the period? It is a completely ambiguous order,” Bhunia said.

He also questioned whether a constitutional authority like the Election Commission could issue such an order when elections have not yet been announced. “This is unprecedented and an attempt by the Commission to spread administrative horror,” he alleged.

Bhunia added that the Federation strongly protests the Commission’s action and claimed that around 3.20 lakh state government employees stand by the suspended officials and their families.