Mamata says GST cut was Bengal’s initiative, Centre taking undue credit

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday again criticised the Centre for allegedly trying to take credit for the recent GST reforms, reiterating that the state government deserved recognition for the move.

“The credit for the GST cut should not go to the Central government. I was the first to write a letter demanding exemption of GST on medical and life insurance premiums. Many life-saving medicines and daily-use items carried GST. The Centre has not spent a single penny on relief for the common people — it has all come from the coffers of state governments. The state will lose Rs 20,000 crore in revenue for this. They are spreading false propaganda through a section of the media, but we have borne the cost,” Banerjee said while inaugurating the 25 Pally Durga Puja in Kidderpore.

She further accused the Union government of withholding funds for the 100 Days’ Work scheme, Awas Yojana, rural roads, Jal Swapno, and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan. “Now again, a loss of Rs 20,000 crore has been inflicted. Will they compensate us? No. But double-engine (BJP-ruled) states will get help in some way or the other. People should understand that this GST cut has been made from the state’s share. I will publish an advertisement to show the actual loss suffered,” she said.

At the same time, she noted that she was happy the common people would benefit from the decision.

On language and identity, Banerjee reiterated: “I love and respect all languages. But our mother tongue is our own, and no one can disrespect it. When we say ‘Jai Hind’ or ‘Vande Mataram,’ we also say ‘Joy Bangla.’ Always remember that.”

She invoked India’s pluralism, describing the pandal as an example of cosmopolitan spirit. “Unity in diversity is the real message. Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian — everyone comes together in the name of Maa Durga,” she said.

Later, at 74 Pally in Kidderpore, she interacted with Kanyashree girls of a local school before inaugurating several other community pujas — including Alipore Sarbojonin, Kolahol (Alipore), Behala Natun Dal, Barisha Club (Behala), Ajeyo Sanghati, 41 Pally (Haridevpur), Bosepukur Talbagan, Bosepukur Sitala Mandir (Kasba), Adi Ballygunge Club, Ballygunge 21 Pally, Gariahat Hindustan Club, and Kalighat Milan Sangha.

At Barisha Club, Banerjee came across the parents of Bitan Adhikari, one of the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Finding them in tears, she consoled them and assured that she would always stand by the family.

Delivering a broader message, Banerjee stressed the importance of valuing all forms of work: “We forget those who actually build our bridges, roads, and water projects. Academic qualification is important, but the real merit lies in those who create new things and a new society, even while living in a clay house. Humanism is true merit, and we must respect all work.”