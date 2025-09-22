Mamata says Bengal central to India’s Independence, deprived under Centre

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday asserted that India would not have achieved Independence without Bengal’s contribution, reminding that the state’s soil had produced luminaries such as Rabindranath Tagore, Kazi Nazrul Islam and Subhas Chandra Bose, who shaped the nation’s destiny.

While inaugurating the Durga Puja of 95 Pally at Jodhpur Park, Banerjee said: “If Bengal was not there, India would not have got Independence. Bengal’s role in India’s freedom is the greatest. The national anthem, the national song and the ‘Jai Hind’ slogan are all creations of Bengalis.”

She also accused Union ministers of making “tall talks” over recent cuts in GST rates, claiming she had been the first to demand withdrawal of GST on medical and life insurance premiums—an appeal the Centre has now implemented.

Referring to alleged atrocities against Bengali-speaking migrant workers in several BJP-ruled states, Banerjee said: “We in Bengal have respect for people who speak in Hindi or any other language. So, you have no right to dishonour Bengali-speaking people. We will not tolerate such disrespect. In Bengal, there are 1.5 lakh migrant workers. Then why are Bengali workers being subjected to ‘pushbacks’? We in Bengal do not indulge in pushback; rather, we offer shelter to people from other states who come here for work.”

On GST, Banerjee said she had no objection to the exemption on insurance premiums despite a revenue loss of around Rs 20,000 crore, as it would benefit the common people. However, she alleged that the Centre had deprived Bengal of Rs 1,92,000 crore under schemes like 100 Days’ Work, Awas Yojana, rural roads, Sarva Siksha Abhijan and rural water supply. “This is a strange country,” she rued. She further alleged that BJP-ruled states would be compensated for revenue losses while Bengal would be deprived.

From the 95 Pally venue, Banerjee virtually inaugurated the Mahamaya Club Puja at Chakaipur in Rampurhat I block of Birbhum—her father’s birthplace. “I have never been to Chakaipur before, but I promise to go there during my next visit to Birbhum,” she said. She also unveiled the Naktala Udayan Sangha Puja.

Among the pujas she inaugurated physically were Babubagan in Dhakuria, Selimpur Pally and Bandhab Sammelani at Jodhpur Park. In the evening, Banerjee performed Chokkhu Daan (drawing of the idol’s eyes) at Chetla Agrani and unveiled the Puja, while also virtually inaugurating some 350 pujas across districts.

Several pujas in North and South 24-Parganas were also launched virtually, including that of 4th Pally in Barasat, attended by MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Food minister Rathin Ghosh, among others.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee on Sunday released the festival issue of the party’s mouthpiece Jago Bangla, with the cover designed by her. At the same programme, Banerjee launched her new album of Puja songs, Durga Angan. The 16 songs, penned by the Chief Minister, have been sung by noted artistes, including Nachiketa, Rupankar, Raghav, Monomoy, Emon, Hari, Trisha, Babul Supriyo, Jeet, Indranil and Sriradha Banerjee.