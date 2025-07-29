Mamata rolls out financial aid for 1.09 crore farmers

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced the disbursal of financial assistance under the Krishak Bandhu (New) scheme for the upcoming Kharif season.

“A total of Rs 2,930 crore is being directly transferred to the bank accounts of 1.09 crore farmers and sharecroppers across the state from today,” Banerjee said at a distribution programme in Illambazar, Birbhum.

Under the Krishak Bandhu (New) scheme, farmers and sharecroppers receive Rs 10,000 per acre annually in two installments. Those with less land (up to three acres) receive proportionate assistance, with a minimum of Rs 4,000.

An equal amount will be provided later this year for the Rabi season.

“Since its launch in 2019, we have disbursed Rs 24,086 crore to our farmers through this scheme. I am proud of this!” Banerjee wrote on her official X handle.

She also highlighted the social security component of the scheme, which provides Rs 2 lakh to the family of any farmer aged between 18 and 60 who passes away.

So far, 1.46 lakh bereaved farmer families in Bengal have received Rs 2,920 crore under this provision. “I have always believed that our farmers are our wealth and our pride.

Our government will continue working for their overall welfare in the days to come,” Banerjee added in her post.