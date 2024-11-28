Mamata reprimands Humayun Kabir, asks him to respond to show cause notice

Kolkata: Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, reprimanded her party’s Bharatpur MLA Humayun Kabir who was served show

cause notice by the party’s disciplinary committee on Wednesday.

Sources said that Kabir wanted to meet Banerjee at the Assembly on Thursday.

Banerjee, however, refused to listen to what Kabir had to say. She told him to give a reply to the show cause notice served by the party’s disciplinary committee.

She also said that Kabir, himself, would decide what steps would be taken against him by the party.

“Who has told you to speak so much?” Banerjee asked Kabir.

Incidentally, the state government has already reduced Kabir’s security cover.

The party show caused Kabir for making unwarranted statements and his repeated outbursts against

a section of party leaders in the media.

Kabir was asked to reply within 3 days.

The ruling party’s newly constituted disciplinary committee for legislators held its first meeting on Wednesday and decided to show cause Kabir for his recent statements.

Kabir had particularly targeted senior party leader Firhad Hakim.

“Hakim was made in charge of Murshidabad. How many meetings has he held with the elected representatives from the district from where the party has three members of Parliament?” Kabir had asked. On Tuesday, Kabir said he was not scared of any probe.