Mamata reconstitutes TMC core committee

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday dropped four members from an existing core committee of her party in Birbhum, including Kajol Shiekh.

Banerjee has given the responsibility of her party’s organisation to five members in the district instead of the earlier 9. On Tuesday, the party carried out a reshuffle in its district organisations keeping an eye on the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Kajol Shiekh was given responsibility for the organisation in Birbhum after the arrest of the then district president Anubrata Mondal. The 9-member core committee was formed with Shiekh as a key player. Banerjee has dropped him this time. The new core committee members include Abhijit Sinha, Chandranath Sinha and Asish Banerjee. Two MPs from Birbhum Shatabdi Roy and Asit Mal have been dropped from the core committee.

The decision was taken in a meeting convened by Banerjee with the Birbhum leaders. Sheikh has been given responsibilities for Nanur and Ketugram. Mondal is presently lodged at Tihar Jail in connection with the alleged cattle smuggling case. In the absence of Anubrata, the core committee was in charge during the three-tier Panchayat elections in the state. After the polls, the party, however, gave charge of the Birbhum Zilla Parishad to Kajol Shiekh.