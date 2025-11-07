Mamata rebuts SIR form reports, vows to fill hers after every Bengal resident does

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday dismissed media reports claiming she personally received enumeration forms at her residence, calling them “completely false, misleading, and a deliberate attempt to spread misinformation”.

She clarified that a BLO visited her residence only to hand over 17 forms after verifying the number of voters there. Banerjee reaffirmed on social media that she will not fill up the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll forms until all Bengal residents do so.

Continuing her protest against the SIR, Banerjee accused the BJP-led Centre and Election Commission of using the exercise for “silent, invisible rigging”.