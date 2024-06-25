Mamata rebukes civic bodies for ‘inefficiency’ in extending services

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, expressed her anger with the performance of various urban local bodies, criticising issues such as water accumulation, neglect in waste management, encroachment on government land, extortion and indifference in ensuring proper street lighting.



Starting from Mayor to chairman of urban local bodies to Cabinet ministers, Banerjee did not spare anyone irrespective of rank and file at the meeting that she chaired at Nabanna Sabhaghar.

“I will clean up the entire system and then go for fresh elections. If need be the clean-up should start from my home,” she said.

“Do I have to go out to sweep the roads this time? You are concerned only with the outward lustre. The road, the lights are not in good shape. Raising taxes and engaging people of your choice are becoming rampant. The administration is not taking any measures,” Banerjee said, expressing her disappointment over roads in urban areas.

She singled out Rathin Chakraborty who contested in BJP’s ticket from Howrah in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

“When Rathin was the Howrah Mayor, he did nothing for Howrah. There is hardly any space for ambulances on various roads,” she added.

Continuing her displeasure over civic amenities in Howrah, she said: “Garbage is not cleaned. SDO is not acting properly.” She alleged that the administrator of Howrah Municipal Corporation (HMC) Sujoy Chakraborty is not consulting anybody and has kept all responsibilities to himself.

“Lights are kept switched on unnecessarily while water is being wasted,” she added. She even threatened investigation by the police into irregularities in HMC.

Banerjee also said that the performance of the civic body officials will be reviewed by a team, including vigilance department officers, the additional director general of police (Law & Order), an additional commissioner of police, officers from the CID and the Director of Security.

“The government will not take a bad name for the actions of some individuals. I don’t want master extortionists. I want people’s servants. If they cannot perform, they must leave. In the coming days, only those who work for the people will get tickets (to contest elections),” she said.

The SDO of Howrah Sadar faced wrath of Banerjee who raised questions over Bally Municipality being supervised from Howrah even after bifurcation.

Banerjee vented her anger questioning inaction in case of encroachment on land.

“Some people’s representatives and the administration are doing the work of “filling” the land in an unethical and illegal manner. Many are involved. I don’t want to make anyone uncomfortable by taking names. Things are being done in exchange for money. Random people are being engaged in vacant positions which are affecting the state ‘s goodwill,” she added.

Banerjee also questioned the existence of urban local bodies where people do not get civic amenities. “The lids of manholes are being stolen and sold. There is no monitoring. Water is being wasted. Why is there no automated system?” she asked.

Banerjee directed the chief secretary to conduct an investigation into land grabbing and illegal construction.

“Greed on the part of some in municipal administration is increasing. The state government has constructed new roads. It is not maintained,” she maintained.

While pulling up a section of municipal administration, Banerjee announced work tenders will not be handled by local administration.

“I will form a committee at the topmost level that will be responsible for work tender,” she added.

The issue of hawkers illegally occupying footpaths in Gariahat, Hatibagan and some other urban areas like Bidhannagar was also raised in the meeting. “That day I was passing in front of Webel (Bidhannagar). I saw that one shop after another has been set up. Looking good?” Banerjee expressed her displeasure over Sujit Bose, an MLA from Bidhannagar.

She directed the police to act against illegal work and make arrests. The secretary of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department was also reprimanded by Banerjee.

She also questioned the importance of Digha Sankarpur Development Authority and Haldia Development Authority as there are municipalities in both these places.