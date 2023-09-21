Mamata reaches UAE, invites Dubai Port officials to BGBS

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday morning, reached Dubai where she will attend a series of meetings, including a business summit.



Banerjee left for Spain on September 12 after a one-night stopover in Dubai in a bid to attract investments in the state.

After a ‘successful’ tour of Spain, Banerjee is now looking forward to meeting the investors from UAE. She will also meet a group of NRIs during her two-day stay in Dubai.

Meanwhile, delegates from Bengal kickstarted their visit with high-level meetings at Dubai Port.

Delegates on Thursday invited top leadership of Dubai port to Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) 2023. “Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi and Principal Secretary (Industries) Vandana Yadav visited the Dubai Port and had a meeting with senior officials, along with officers from the Consulate of India in Dubai and FICCI. They discussed the potential for ports and logistic development in West Bengal, setting up of industrial parks and common processing facilities,” read a press statement issued by the state government.

The officers from Dubai Port who attended the meeting were Ahmad Al Mazroui, Ebtesam Al Kaabi and Kevin D’Souza. Bengal’s chief secretary also invited the top leadership of Dubai Port, a fully owned subsidiary of the Dubai Government, to BGBS to explore mutual areas of cooperation.

The Bengal government earlier signed a MoU with La Liga. While touring Spain, Mamata Banerjee repeatedly emphasized cultural ties between the two countries — Spain and India. Banerjee is scheduled to stay in Dubai till her planned return to Kolkata on September 23.