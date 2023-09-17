Mamata reaches Barcelona, meets industrialists

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday reached Barcelona where she also met industrialists while she is also scheduled to visit the Barcelona Port.



Banerjee is in Spain to woo investors for Bengal. During her tour, she has been meeting industrialists from all sectors. She has made it clear that she wants to do something to gain business for Bengal.

Football being the dominant sport in both Bengal and Spain, she met the President of La Liga Javier Tebas and inked an MoU on the basis of which a football academy is to be set up in the state. Mamata has also assured that land is no problem.

Meanwhile, the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) organised a meeting between Javier Serra Guevara, Director General of ICEX, the apex trade and investment agency of Govt of Spain and a West Bengal delegation. The Bengal delegation was led by H K Dwivedi, chief secretary, Vandana Yadav, industry secretary, and industrialists Sanjay Budhia and Rajeev Singh.

On September 14, Mamata announced that the Spanish multinational retail clothing chain Tempe Grupo Inditex (Zara) is expanding its manufacturing operations to Bengal in partnership with private entities and that the state government will provide them with the land. Banerjee also pointed out to the Spanish industrialists that there are a number of sectors like education, culture, film, tourism, and MSME where there is tremendous potential for investment. She reiterated that Bengal has a ready land bank and a land policy in place for industrial ventures.