Mamata raises curtain for Durga Puja celebrations, launches 2 fire stations

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday, raised the curtain of Durga Puja celebrations, this year, as she participated in a community Puja programme at Sreebhumi Sporting Club organised by her Cabinet colleague Sujit Bose.



Banerjee wrote the following on her Whatsapp channel: “Durga Pujo is just around the corner, and today, I had the pleasure of visiting the grand Sreebhumi Durga Pujo! This year, the pandal beautifully captures the spirit of the Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh – a stunning fusion of art, devotion and culture. I also virtually inaugurated the Dubrajpur Fire & Emergency Services Centre in Birbhum and flagged off 50 fire-fighting motorcycles. As we gear up for the festivities, I urge everyone to enjoy the festivities responsibly.”

While attending the programme, Banerjee clarified that she did not inaugurate the Puja as it cannot be done at ‘Pitri Paksha’. “Goddess Durga cannot be inaugurated on ‘Pitri Paksha’. I know a little bit about religion and ritual,” Banerjee said, adding “People may again set a narrative that the Chief Minister inaugurated the Puja before Mahalaya. I am not so foolish.” Banerjee generally starts inaugurating Pujas from Mahalaya.

Besides expressing her best wishes to the people of Bengal on the occasion of Durga Puja and Navratri, also reminded about the grim situation in the flood-affected areas of both north and south Bengal. She reminded, one must not forget to help the affected people.

“Relief materials have been sent to all the affected areas. I have visited these places. The state government has taken all possible steps to help the affected people. Dry foods are necessary this time. Milk packets, cake, and biscuits have been sent to the children. We have already sent rice, dal, potatoes, oil, soya beans etc. Our party workers have also done a good job,” Banerjee said.

Banerjee, while participating in the programme, said that the annual aid provided by her government for organising the pujas is helpful to many clubs that are not financially well-off. Her remarks came in the backdrop of some clubs returning the Rs 85,000 financial aid following ongoing protests over the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Hospital on August 9.

“People of the state wait for Durga Puja festivities throughout the year. Durga Puja in Bengal marks the beginning of the festive season. After that, there will be Diwali, Kali Puja, and Chhath Puja. This festive season continues till Christmas in December,” Banerjee said.

“There are clubs that don’t need the financial assistance provided by the state government. But there are several small clubs for whom this grant of Rs 85,000 is very helpful, in addition to the concession provided on electricity charges for organising the event,” she added.

Banerjee urged the Puja organisers here that their Puja celebrations should not hamper traffic movement on the VIP road.

“Lakhs of people come here to see the puja. I request that traffic movement must not be affected. This is the road which the people take to go to the airport. The puja organisers had handled the situation well last year,” Banerjee said.

She also inaugurated two fire stations each at Dubrajpur in Birbhum and at Birpara in Alipurduar. Several motorcycles fitted with fire fighting mechanisms were also inaugurated by her.

“There are several congested areas. These motorcycles fitted with firefighting mechanisms will be handy as they will be able to enter congested areas. Police are also giving some E-cycles so that the women police personnel, in case of emergency, can easily access interior places,” she added.