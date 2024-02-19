Mamata promises to clear MGNREGA dues from Feb 26

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday trained her guns at the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre for not clearing the wages of 100 days’ workers in Bengal and assured she will clear the MGNREGA dues from state funds from February 26.



“The 100 days’ workers have not received their wages. Previously, the number of deprived beneficiaries stood at 21 lakh but now the number has increased. Please enroll yourselves and camps have been set up for this. From February 26, we will disburse the funds to all the deprived MGNREGA beneficiaries. We will now have to spend more money to provide the wages, but irrespective of that we will disburse the amount,” Banerjee said at a public services distribution programme in Birbhum.

She alleged that the BJP MPs did nothing to bring these funds to the state. “I feel bad when someone questions Bengal’s development. Do they not see the work we are doing? The Left Front government was in power for 34 years. The BJP has 18 MPs. What did they do? Instead, they halted our funds,” she added.

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in an apparent attack on BJP-led Centre earlier gave a call “Zamindari Hatao, Bangla Bachao. CM Banerjee on Sunday said: “We are not ZAMINDARS, we are pehredars.”

She also slammed the Centre for stopping funds under Awas Yojana. She said: “Even in the Banglar Bari scheme, our funds have not been cleared for the past two years. Around 11 lakh eligible beneficiaries are yet to receive their money. Centre is not paying alone. The state government also has its share. But despite taking away the taxes they are not releasing our funds.”

She also blamed the Centre for price rise, inflation and fuel price hike. Banerjee held the BJP government responsible for the suffering of farmers. “BJP is creating chaos everywhere and provoking one community to fight with the other. We call the farmers ‘Annadatas’ (food providers)..but look at the way they (BJP) are treating them. Look at how Punjab, Delhi and Haryana are burning. They are drilling nails so that the farmers can’t reach there. I sympathise with all our farmers,” Banerjee further stated.

On the Chopra incident Banerjee said: “Four kids died in Chopra. How many Central teams were sent there? How many teams were sent to probe the torture unleashed on the Dalits?”

Speaking on the Sandeshkhali issue, she said: “We always take action in case of any wrong. ED went there first, then BJP, and then media. They are trying to disrupt peace there. If there are any allegations, we will take action and whatever was taken forcibly will be returned. I have asked the police to take suo motu cognisance. Our block president was arrested. In Bhangar, Arabul Islam was also arrested. But what action has the BJP taken against their leaders? Remember, BJP is anti-Bengali, anti-women, anti-farmer and anti-dalit.”

Speaking on the issue, TMC Rajya Sabha nominee Sagarika Ghose posted on X: “Whither “cooperative federalism?” Bengal government itself now paying wages of workers denied payment because of the Centre’s refusal to disburse funds to Bengal. How exactly are Opposition ruled states supposed to function in a federal polity when there is no level playing field. And will the media ever report this? Shame on @BJP4India.”